View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 3.89% Stock Price Incline
View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 3.89% Stock Price Incline

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.12B, closed the last trade at $9.61 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 3.89% during that session. The VIEW stock price is -38.5% off its 52-week high price of $13.31 and 37.36% above the 52-week low of $6.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.20 million shares.

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) trade information

Sporting 3.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the VIEW stock price touched $9.61 or saw a rise of 2.83%. Year-to-date, View Inc. shares have moved -12.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) have changed 46.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -66.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.06% from current levels.

View Inc. (VIEW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -8.82% over the past 6 months, compared to 20.80% for the industry.

VIEW Dividends

View Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.96% with a share float percentage of 85.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with View Inc. having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company.

