Verastem Inc. (VSTM): What Is Good About Stock?

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 2.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $756.40M, closed the last trade at $4.50 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 2.27% during that session. The VSTM stock price is 1.56% off its 52-week high price of $4.43 and 76.0% above the 52-week low of $1.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.64 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Verastem Inc. (VSTM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) trade information

Sporting 2.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the VSTM stock price touched $4.50 or saw a rise of 0.44%. Year-to-date, Verastem Inc. shares have moved 111.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) have changed 60.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -77.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.11% from current levels.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Verastem Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 92.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.82%, compared to 8.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.90% and -212.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -98.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $70k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $70k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 77.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.74%.

VSTM Dividends

Verastem Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.74% with a share float percentage of 62.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Verastem Inc. having a total of 177 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 17.02 million shares worth more than $42.04 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 9.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.69 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.81 million and represent 7.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.02% shares in the company for having 5.2 million shares of worth $12.84 million while later fund manager owns 4.27 million shares of worth $10.55 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.49% of company’s outstanding stock.