United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Investors To Make Money Again

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.96B, closed the last trade at $35.41 per share which meant it gained $0.7 on the day or 2.02% during that session. The UNFI stock price is -19.74% off its 52-week high price of $42.40 and 59.81% above the 52-week low of $14.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.25 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.8.

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) trade information

Sporting 2.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the UNFI stock price touched $35.41 or saw a rise of 13.15%. Year-to-date, United Natural Foods Inc. shares have moved 121.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) have changed 1.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $46.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -29.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.22% from current levels.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that United Natural Foods Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 119.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.41%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.20%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.84 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.87 billion for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 0.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.76%.

UNFI Dividends

United Natural Foods Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.63% with a share float percentage of 90.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United Natural Foods Inc. having a total of 339 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.23 million shares worth more than $304.11 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 16.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.22 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $204.94 million and represent 11.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.64% shares in the company for having 3.74 million shares of worth $123.11 million while later fund manager owns 1.57 million shares of worth $51.85 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.80% of company’s outstanding stock.