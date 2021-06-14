The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.13B, closed the recent trade at $18.71 per share which meant it gained $1.38 on the day or 7.97% during that session. The SKIN stock price is 6.79% off its 52-week high price of $17.44 and 48.1% above the 52-week low of $9.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 899.67K shares.

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) trade information

Sporting 7.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the SKIN stock price touched $18.71 or saw a fall of -0.54%. Year-to-date, The Beauty Health Company shares have moved 53.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) have changed 44.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.75, which means that the shares’ value could drop -11.7% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 6.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.48% from the levels at last check today.

The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 51.49% over the past 6 months.

SKIN Dividends

The Beauty Health Company is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.41% with a share float percentage of 61.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Beauty Health Company having a total of 72 institutions that hold shares in the company.