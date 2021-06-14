Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) has a beta value of -0.53 and has seen 3.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $144.82M, closed the last trade at $4.98 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 7.56% during that session. The SIEB stock price is -271.49% off its 52-week high price of $18.50 and 37.15% above the 52-week low of $3.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 447.38K shares.

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) trade information

Sporting 7.56% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the SIEB stock price touched $4.98 or saw a rise of 22.07%. Year-to-date, Siebert Financial Corp. shares have moved 18.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) have changed 34.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.68.

Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 25.44% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.50% over the past 5 years.

SIEB Dividends

Siebert Financial Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 66.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.92% with a share float percentage of 20.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Siebert Financial Corp. having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.49 million shares worth more than $1.96 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 1.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, with the holding of over 0.28 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.12 million and represent 0.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.55% shares in the company for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.7 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $0.53 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.