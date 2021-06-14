Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Urban One Inc. (UONEK)

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 3.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $326.61M, closed the last trade at $5.64 per share which meant it gained $0.66 on the day or 13.25% during that session. The UONEK stock price is -21.28% off its 52-week high price of $6.84 and 85.82% above the 52-week low of $0.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 831.85K shares.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) trade information

Sporting 13.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the UONEK stock price touched $5.64 or saw a rise of 13.1%. Year-to-date, Urban One Inc. shares have moved 382.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) have changed 121.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -6.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.38% from current levels.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 302.86% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.90% over the past 5 years.

UONEK Dividends

Urban One Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.34% with a share float percentage of 48.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Urban One Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Zazove Associates Llc with over 2.47 million shares worth more than $4.32 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Zazove Associates Llc held 6.67% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.83 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.45 million and represent 2.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.21% shares in the company for having 0.82 million shares of worth $1.43 million while later fund manager owns 0.22 million shares of worth $0.37 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.60% of company’s outstanding stock.