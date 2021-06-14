Shares Of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) increased By 25.66% In A Month

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 5.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.26B, closed the recent trade at $11.84 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 3.27% during that session. The PBR stock price is -0.42% off its 52-week high price of $11.89 and 48.06% above the 52-week low of $6.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 58.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 34.93 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Sporting 3.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the PBR stock price touched $11.84 or saw a rise of 0.34%. Year-to-date, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares have moved 2.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have changed 25.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.02, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -18.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.54% from the levels at last check today.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 8.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 276.74%. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 850.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 40.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.49 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.08 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2021. Year-ago sales stood $16.17 billion and $11.29 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.20% for the current quarter and 77.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.10% over the past 5 years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.39 at a share yield of 3.40%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.08% with a share float percentage of 17.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras having a total of 437 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 78.32 million shares worth more than $664.15 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 2.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 49.73 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $421.73 million and represent 1.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.42% shares in the company for having 52.83 million shares of worth $593.33 million while later fund manager owns 33.86 million shares of worth $287.13 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.91% of company’s outstanding stock.