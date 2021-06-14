Shares In Q&K International Group Limited (QK) -32.71% Down, YTD

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.31M, closed the last trade at $1.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -7.18% during that session. The QK stock price is -507.73% off its 52-week high price of $11.00 and 46.41% above the 52-week low of $0.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 399.38K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Q&K International Group Limited (QK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) trade information

Sporting -7.18% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the QK stock price touched $1.81 or saw a rise of 13.81%. Year-to-date, Q&K International Group Limited shares have moved -32.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) have changed 7.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 75400.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $74.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $74.83 while the price target rests at a high of $74.83. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -4034.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4034.25% from current levels.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -58.68% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,657.80%.

QK Dividends

Q&K International Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.47% with a share float percentage of 19.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Q&K International Group Limited having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 4.0 million shares worth more than $10.4 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 9.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SAIF Advisors Limited, with the holding of over 4.0 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.4 million and represent 9.56% of shares outstanding.