Shares In MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) 47.41% Up, YTD

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) has seen 11.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.92M, closed the recent trade at $5.09 per share which meant it gained $1.25 on the day or 32.55% during that session. The MDIA stock price is -74.46% off its 52-week high price of $8.88 and 55.4% above the 52-week low of $2.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 92170.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 114.08K shares.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) trade information

Sporting 32.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the MDIA stock price touched $5.09 or saw a rise of 13.73%. Year-to-date, MediaCo Holding Inc. shares have moved 47.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) have changed 46.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 3670.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 59.34% over the past 6 months.

MDIA Dividends

MediaCo Holding Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.41% with a share float percentage of 36.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MediaCo Holding Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Standard General L.P. with over 0.18 million shares worth more than $0.62 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Standard General L.P. held 7.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.1 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.35 million and represent 4.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.77% shares in the company for having 67571.0 shares of worth $0.23 million while later fund manager owns 12992.0 shares of worth $43393.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.