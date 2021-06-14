Novan Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 62.39% Stock Price Incline

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) has a beta value of -0.06 and has seen 126.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $137.11M, closed the last trade at $14.68 per share which meant it gained $5.64 on the day or 62.39% during that session. The NOVN stock price is -76.43% off its 52-week high price of $25.90 and 79.56% above the 52-week low of $3.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 644.81K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Novan Inc. (NOVN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) trade information

Sporting 62.39% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the NOVN stock price touched $14.68 or saw a rise of 21.41%. Year-to-date, Novan Inc. shares have moved 80.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 88.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) have changed 32.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -206.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -36.24% from current levels.

Novan Inc. (NOVN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Novan Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 159.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.62%, compared to 16.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -31.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $850k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $850k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.09 million and $1.24 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -22.00% for the current quarter and -31.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.70% over the past 5 years.

NOVN Dividends

Novan Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.13% with a share float percentage of 13.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Novan Inc. having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.59 million shares worth more than $9.27 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.27 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.15 million and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.25% shares in the company for having 0.38 million shares of worth $6.0 million while later fund manager owns 0.18 million shares of worth $2.86 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.