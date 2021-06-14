Mogo Inc. (MOGO) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2021

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $426.06M, closed the recent trade at $7.26 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 1.47% during that session. The MOGO stock price is -69.28% off its 52-week high price of $12.29 and 87.88% above the 52-week low of $0.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.54 million shares.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) trade information

Sporting 1.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the MOGO stock price touched $7.26 or saw a rise of 6.68%. Year-to-date, Mogo Inc. shares have moved 89.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) have changed 0.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.72% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.92 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -120.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -36.64% from the levels at last check today.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mogo Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 136.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -50.00%, compared to 8.60% for the industry.

MOGO Dividends

Mogo Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.06% with a share float percentage of 12.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mogo Inc. having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with over 1.86 million shares worth more than $15.83 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. held 3.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fortress Investment Group LLC, with the holding of over 1.35 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.48 million and represent 2.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.84% shares in the company for having 0.5 million shares of worth $4.28 million while later fund manager owns 14441.0 shares of worth $0.12 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.