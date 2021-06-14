Medallia Inc. (MDLA) Has Fallen -3.68%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has seen 0.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.50B, closed the recent trade at $31.89 per share which meant it lost -$1.22 on the day or -3.68% during that session. The MDLA stock price is -51.4% off its 52-week high price of $48.28 and 26.06% above the 52-week low of $23.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.50 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Medallia Inc. (MDLA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) trade information

Sporting -3.68% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the MDLA stock price touched $31.89 or saw a rise of 4.81%. Year-to-date, Medallia Inc. shares have moved -0.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) have changed 35.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.07% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $33.00 while the price target rests at a high of $52.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -63.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.48% from the levels at last check today.

Medallia Inc. (MDLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Medallia Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -850.00%, compared to 8.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -900.00% and -300.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.20%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $138.04 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $144.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2021.

MDLA Dividends

Medallia Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.81% with a share float percentage of 97.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Medallia Inc. having a total of 283 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SC US (TTGP) Ltd with over 44.41 million shares worth more than $1.24 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, SC US (TTGP) Ltd held 28.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Champlain Investment Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 13.27 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $370.16 million and represent 8.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.54% shares in the company for having 4.0 million shares of worth $111.46 million while later fund manager owns 4.0 million shares of worth $111.42 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.54% of company’s outstanding stock.