Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) Estimation And Forecast

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) has a beta value of 1.87 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $455.61M, closed the last trade at $2.87 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 2.14% during that session. The LCTX stock price is -9.06% off its 52-week high price of $3.13 and 74.56% above the 52-week low of $0.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) trade information

Sporting 2.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the LCTX stock price touched $2.87 or saw a rise of 2.71%. Year-to-date, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 63.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) have changed 26.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -143.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -39.37% from current levels.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 73.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 8.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 61.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $510k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $520k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.40% over the past 5 years.

LCTX Dividends

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.19% with a share float percentage of 38.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Broadwood Capital, Inc. with over 34.01 million shares worth more than $79.91 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Broadwood Capital, Inc. held 20.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.56 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.07 million and represent 3.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.12% shares in the company for having 3.43 million shares of worth $8.07 million while later fund manager owns 1.85 million shares of worth $4.35 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.14% of company’s outstanding stock.