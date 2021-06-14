Investor Trust Slackened After SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Shares Dropped By -$0.62

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) has seen 2.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.92B, closed the last trade at $22.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.62 on the day or -2.69% during that session. The SOFI stock price is -26.16% off its 52-week high price of $28.26 and 54.91% above the 52-week low of $10.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.14 million shares.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Sporting -2.69% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the SOFI stock price touched $22.40 or saw a rise of 8.42%. Year-to-date, SoFi Technologies Inc. shares have moved 80.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) have changed 48.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -11.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.61% from current levels.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 103.82% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.60% for the industry.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.26% with a share float percentage of 2.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SoFi Technologies Inc. having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company.