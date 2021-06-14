Investor Confidence Shakens After Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) Share Prices Gain $0.3

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) has a beta value of 2.19 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $224.18M, closed the recent trade at $4.00 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 8.16% during that session. The RESN stock price is -108.25% off its 52-week high price of $8.33 and 47.75% above the 52-week low of $2.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Resonant Inc. (RESN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) trade information

Sporting 8.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the RESN stock price touched $4.00 or saw a rise of 1.23%. Year-to-date, Resonant Inc. shares have moved 39.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) have changed 42.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.75. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -68.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -50.0% from the levels at last check today.

Resonant Inc. (RESN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Resonant Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 71.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.09%, compared to 30.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 135.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $820k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $604k and $1.16 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 35.80% for the current quarter and 102.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.40% over the past 5 years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

RESN Dividends

Resonant Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.70% with a share float percentage of 36.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Resonant Inc. having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.35 million shares worth more than $14.18 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 5.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc., with the holding of over 2.69 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.39 million and represent 4.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.15% shares in the company for having 1.3 million shares of worth $5.5 million while later fund manager owns 1.25 million shares of worth $5.3 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.07% of company’s outstanding stock.