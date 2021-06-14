Investor Confidence Shakens After Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) Share Prices Loss -$0.12

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 4.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $172.29M, closed the last trade at $2.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -5.31% during that session. The HEPA stock price is -125.7% off its 52-week high price of $4.83 and 32.24% above the 52-week low of $1.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.17 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) trade information

Sporting -5.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the HEPA stock price touched $2.14 or saw a rise of 6.96%. Year-to-date, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -2.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) have changed 36.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -180.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -133.64% from current levels.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 28.92% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 64.10% over the past 5 years.

HEPA Dividends

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.72% with a share float percentage of 23.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.33 million shares worth more than $6.13 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.72 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.16 million and represent 2.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.71% shares in the company for having 2.07 million shares of worth $3.81 million while later fund manager owns 1.1 million shares of worth $2.02 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.44% of company’s outstanding stock.