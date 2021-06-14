How Will Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Perform In Months To Come?

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 19.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.20M, closed the last trade at $2.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.53 on the day or -16.51% during that session. The ANY stock price is -107.09% off its 52-week high price of $5.55 and 54.1% above the 52-week low of $1.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 40.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.57 million shares.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Sporting -16.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the ANY stock price touched $2.68 or saw a rise of 28.53%. Year-to-date, Sphere 3D Corp. shares have moved 87.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 66.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) have changed 82.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1392.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1392.54% from current levels.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 72.90% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $24 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2018. Year-ago sales stood $18.72 million and $21.74 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.00% for the current quarter and 10.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 66.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 38.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.86% with a share float percentage of 9.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sphere 3D Corp. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $0.38 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. held 0.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 2000.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5220.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.