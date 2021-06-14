How Will Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) has a beta value of 0.41 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $91.70M, closed the last trade at $1.15 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.00% during that session. The SLNO stock price is -192.17% off its 52-week high price of $3.36 and 19.13% above the 52-week low of $0.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.62 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) trade information

Sporting 0.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the SLNO stock price touched $1.15 or saw a rise of 4.17%. Year-to-date, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -40.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) have changed 15.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -508.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -334.78% from current levels.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Soleno Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.95%, compared to 16.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 31.20% and 9.10% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 56.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

SLNO Dividends

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.04% with a share float percentage of 52.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Soleno Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 81 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Abingworth, LLP with over 10.3 million shares worth more than $12.98 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Abingworth, LLP held 12.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 7.82 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.85 million and represent 9.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.74% shares in the company for having 1.39 million shares of worth $1.75 million while later fund manager owns 1.2 million shares of worth $1.51 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.50% of company’s outstanding stock.