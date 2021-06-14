How Will Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: MYT) Perform In Months To Come?

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:MYT) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 0.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.39M, closed the recent trade at $2.39 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 10.65% during that session. The MYT stock price is -510.88% off its 52-week high price of $14.60 and 37.24% above the 52-week low of $1.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 846.46K shares.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:MYT) trade information

Sporting 10.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the MYT stock price touched $2.39 or saw a rise of 2.45%. Year-to-date, Bit Brother Limited shares have moved 24.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:MYT) have changed 18.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

Bit Brother Limited (MYT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 24.14% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.00% over the past 5 years.

MYT Dividends

Bit Brother Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:MYT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.06% with a share float percentage of 6.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bit Brother Limited having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 55100.0 shares worth more than $0.2 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 27158.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.1 million and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.