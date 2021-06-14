How Is The Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX: SNMP) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) has a beta value of -0.31 and has seen 1.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.17M, closed the last trade at $0.81 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.12% during that session. The SNMP stock price is -118.52% off its 52-week high price of $1.77 and 67.9% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) trade information

Sporting 3.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the SNMP stock price touched $0.81 or saw a rise of 2.41%. Year-to-date, Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP shares have moved 31.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) have changed -0.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 19950.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -146.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -146.91% from current levels.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 33.94% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.40% over the past 5 years.

SNMP Dividends

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.44% with a share float percentage of 108.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 1.75 million shares worth more than $1.75 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 3.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 0.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.