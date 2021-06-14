How Is Resolute Forest Products Inc.(NYSE: RFP) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has a beta value of 3.36 and has seen 1.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.02B, closed the last trade at $13.17 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 1.78% during that session. The RFP stock price is -34.02% off its 52-week high price of $17.65 and 85.8% above the 52-week low of $1.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.59.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) trade information

Sporting 1.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the RFP stock price touched $13.17 or saw a rise of 7.84%. Year-to-date, Resolute Forest Products Inc. shares have moved 101.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) have changed -7.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -51.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.9% from current levels.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 111.40% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $967 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $859.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 122.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.21%.

RFP Dividends

Resolute Forest Products Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.07% with a share float percentage of 86.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Resolute Forest Products Inc. having a total of 146 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd with over 30.55 million shares worth more than $334.5 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd held 38.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Chou Associates Management Inc., with the holding of over 4.56 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49.93 million and represent 5.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Aegis Value, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.94% shares in the company for having 1.54 million shares of worth $16.84 million while later fund manager owns 1.28 million shares of worth $13.98 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.61% of company’s outstanding stock.