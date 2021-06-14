Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : UiPath Inc. (PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) has seen 3.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.67B, closed the last trade at $71.50 per share which meant it lost -$2.53 on the day or -3.42% during that session. The PATH stock price is -25.87% off its 52-week high price of $90.00 and 13.99% above the 52-week low of $61.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.53 million shares.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Sporting -3.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the PATH stock price touched $71.50 or saw a rise of 7.57%. Year-to-date, UiPath Inc. shares have moved 3.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) have changed -0.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $77.37, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $64.00 while the price target rests at a high of $86.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -20.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.49% from current levels.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.89% with a share float percentage of 34.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UiPath Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company.