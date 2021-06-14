Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2021

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) has seen 4.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.46B, closed the last trade at $18.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.47 on the day or -2.42% during that session. The GENI stock price is -33.02% off its 52-week high price of $25.18 and 48.23% above the 52-week low of $9.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.25 million shares.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

Sporting -2.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the GENI stock price touched $18.93 or saw a rise of 12.08%. Year-to-date, Genius Sports Limited shares have moved 7.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) have changed 8.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 16.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $33.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -74.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -47.91% from current levels.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 37.17% over the past 6 months, compared to 19.80% for the industry.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.45% with a share float percentage of 16.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genius Sports Limited having a total of 97 institutions that hold shares in the company.