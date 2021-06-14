Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE)’s 9.13% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) has a beta value of 2.50 and has seen 7.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.20M, closed the last trade at $4.54 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 9.13% during that session. The GENE stock price is -126.87% off its 52-week high price of $10.30 and 56.61% above the 52-week low of $1.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 984.13K shares.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) trade information

Sporting 9.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the GENE stock price touched $4.54 or saw a rise of 12.36%. Year-to-date, Genetic Technologies Limited shares have moved 26.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) have changed 21.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.65 while the price target rests at a high of $25.65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -464.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -464.98% from current levels.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 39.26% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.10% over the past 5 years.

GENE Dividends

Genetic Technologies Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.73% with a share float percentage of 2.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genetic Technologies Limited having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 0.1 million shares worth more than $0.44 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 67527.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.28 million and represent 0.45% of shares outstanding.