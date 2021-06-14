Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Gained 25.57% In One Month

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 0.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.47B, closed the recent trade at $148.45 per share which meant it gained $1.32 on the day or 0.90% during that session. The ENPH stock price is -54.29% off its 52-week high price of $229.04 and 74.53% above the 52-week low of $37.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.19 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.43.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

Sporting 0.90% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the ENPH stock price touched $148.45 or saw a rise of 2.17%. Year-to-date, Enphase Energy Inc. shares have moved -16.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have changed 25.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $191.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.6% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $135.00 while the price target rests at a high of $225.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -51.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.06% from the levels at last check today.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enphase Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.99%, compared to 12.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 152.90% and 63.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 70.00%.

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $311.42 million for the current quarter. 21 have an estimated revenue figure of $340.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $125.54 million and $169.08 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 148.10% for the current quarter and 101.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -22.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 41.67%.

ENPH Dividends

Enphase Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.94% with a share float percentage of 74.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enphase Energy Inc. having a total of 909 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.42 million shares worth more than $2.18 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.06 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.12 billion and represent 9.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.41% shares in the company for having 3.28 million shares of worth $531.2 million while later fund manager owns 2.64 million shares of worth $428.41 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.95% of company’s outstanding stock.