DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) Is A Buy According To Analysts

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) has a beta value of 3.16 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $137.60M, closed the last trade at $5.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -1.91% during that session. The DTEA stock price is -44.94% off its 52-week high price of $7.45 and 88.72% above the 52-week low of $0.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 236.17K shares.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) trade information

Sporting -1.91% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the DTEA stock price touched $5.14 or saw a rise of 12.59%. Year-to-date, DAVIDsTEA Inc. shares have moved 113.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) have changed 43.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 98910.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.59, which means that the shares’ value could drop -11.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.59 while the price target rests at a high of $4.59. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 10.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.7% from current levels.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 190.40% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.20% over the past 5 years.

DTEA Dividends

DAVIDsTEA Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.73% with a share float percentage of 3.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DAVIDsTEA Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 85856.0 shares worth more than $0.32 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Group One Trading, L.P., with the holding of over 49485.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.19 million and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MSS Ser Tr-Footprints Discover Value Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.53% shares in the company for having 0.14 million shares of worth $0.51 million while later fund manager owns 21923.0 shares of worth $82430.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.