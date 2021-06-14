Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX: MCF) Disappoints Wall Street With 1.57% Stock Price Gain

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF) has a beta value of 2.36 and has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $895.08M, closed the last trade at $4.53 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 1.57% during that session. The MCF stock price is -53.2% off its 52-week high price of $6.94 and 75.94% above the 52-week low of $1.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF) trade information

Sporting 1.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the MCF stock price touched $4.53 or saw a rise of 34.73%. Year-to-date, Contango Oil & Gas Company shares have moved 97.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF) have changed 16.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -10.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.38% from current levels.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 179.63% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $62.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $64.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 41.60% over the past 5 years.

MCF Dividends

Contango Oil & Gas Company is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.68% with a share float percentage of 30.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Contango Oil & Gas Company having a total of 132 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.93 million shares worth more than $34.83 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 4.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Luther King Capital Management, with the holding of over 7.49 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.2 million and represent 3.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.74% shares in the company for having 3.5 million shares of worth $13.65 million while later fund manager owns 3.48 million shares of worth $13.57 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.73% of company’s outstanding stock.