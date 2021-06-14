Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has seen 3.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.29B, closed the recent trade at $237.52 per share which meant it gained $13.6 on the day or 6.07% during that session. The COIN stock price is -80.84% off its 52-week high price of $429.54 and 12.43% above the 52-week low of $208.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.25.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Sporting 6.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the COIN stock price touched $237.52 or saw a rise of 0.83%. Year-to-date, Coinbase Global Inc. shares have moved -31.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have changed -21.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $382.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.83% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $225.00 while the price target rests at a high of $650.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -173.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.27% from the levels at last check today.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.73 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.39 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.38% with a share float percentage of 15.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coinbase Global Inc. having a total of 66 institutions that hold shares in the company.