Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Gain 7.92%, Marking Win By Bears

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $95.21M, closed the last trade at $2.86 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 7.92% during that session. The CCNC stock price is -306.29% off its 52-week high price of $11.62 and 75.52% above the 52-week low of $0.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.10 million shares.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) trade information

Sporting 7.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the CCNC stock price touched $2.86 or saw a rise of 1.38%. Year-to-date, Code Chain New Continent Limited shares have moved 47.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) have changed 13.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 72.29% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.60% over the past 5 years.

CCNC Dividends

Code Chain New Continent Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.56% with a share float percentage of 9.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Code Chain New Continent Limited having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.1 million shares worth more than $0.36 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Paloma Partners Management Co, with the holding of over 49077.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.18 million and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.