Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) Estimation And Forecast

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 13.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $120.90M, closed the recent trade at $1.35 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 8.38% during that session. The COCP stock price is -156.3% off its 52-week high price of $3.46 and 43.7% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) trade information

Sporting 8.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the COCP stock price touched $1.35 or saw a rise of 4.93%. Year-to-date, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares have moved -8.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) have changed 12.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -270.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -196.3% from the levels at last check today.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.76%, compared to 8.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.90% and 20.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $550k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $550k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $554k and $560k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.70% for the current quarter and -1.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.70% over the past 5 years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

COCP Dividends

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.68% with a share float percentage of 32.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cocrystal Pharma Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 4.25 million shares worth more than $5.91 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 14.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.96 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.72 million and represent 6.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.02% shares in the company for having 1.2 million shares of worth $1.67 million while later fund manager owns 0.66 million shares of worth $0.92 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.22% of company’s outstanding stock.