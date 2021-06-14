Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) Must Gain 12.99% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has a beta value of 2.60 and has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.66B, closed the recent trade at $22.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.64 on the day or -2.80% during that session. The CNK stock price is -25.24% off its 52-week high price of $27.84 and 65.99% above the 52-week low of $7.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.11.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) trade information

Sporting -2.80% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the CNK stock price touched $22.23 or saw a rise of 6.6%. Year-to-date, Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares have moved 31.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have changed 12.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.99% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $32.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -43.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.53% from the levels at last check today.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 50.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.52%, compared to 34.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.40% and 66.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 120.30%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $254.53 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $505.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -520.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.00%.

CNK Dividends

Cinemark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.01% with a share float percentage of 103.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cinemark Holdings Inc. having a total of 357 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.07 million shares worth more than $266.82 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 10.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9.61 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $196.07 million and represent 8.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 3.43 million shares of worth $69.33 million while later fund manager owns 2.91 million shares of worth $59.33 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.43% of company’s outstanding stock.