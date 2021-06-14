Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) has seen 7.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.57B, closed the last trade at $25.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -0.95% during that session. The CCIV stock price is -158.0% off its 52-week high price of $64.86 and 61.81% above the 52-week low of $9.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.21 million shares.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) trade information

Sporting -0.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the CCIV stock price touched $25.14 or saw a rise of 9.83%. Year-to-date, Churchill Capital Corp IV shares have moved 151.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) have changed 41.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.87.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 153.43% over the past 6 months.

CCIV Dividends

Churchill Capital Corp IV is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.77% with a share float percentage of 11.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Churchill Capital Corp IV having a total of 222 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Magnetar Financial LLC with over 5.26 million shares worth more than $121.93 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Magnetar Financial LLC held 2.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 2.73 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $63.37 million and represent 1.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $2.56 million while later fund manager owns 83932.0 shares of worth $1.77 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.