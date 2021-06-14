Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) Gains 24.22%, Causing Bears To Win

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 1.99 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.14M, closed the last trade at $15.44 per share which meant it gained $3.01 on the day or 24.22% during that session. The CARV stock price is -48.77% off its 52-week high price of $22.97 and 88.21% above the 52-week low of $1.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 323.46K shares.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) trade information

Sporting 24.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the CARV stock price touched $15.44 or saw a rise of 13.98%. Year-to-date, Carver Bancorp Inc. shares have moved 137.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) have changed 96.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $300.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $300.00 while the price target rests at a high of $300.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1843.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1843.01% from current levels.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 128.40% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.70% over the past 5 years.

CARV Dividends

Carver Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 81.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.58% with a share float percentage of 85.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carver Bancorp Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wells Fargo & Company with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $1.43 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Wells Fargo & Company held 5.15% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.34 million and represent 4.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.78% shares in the company for having 0.15 million shares of worth $1.33 million while later fund manager owns 16478.0 shares of worth $0.13 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.