Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2021

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 6.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.20M, closed the last trade at $0.69 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.02% during that session. The CEI stock price is -349.28% off its 52-week high price of $3.10 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.98 million shares.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Sporting 3.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the CEI stock price touched $0.69 or saw a rise of 6.76%. Year-to-date, Camber Energy Inc. shares have moved -25.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) have changed 9.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.5.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -21.14% over the past 6 months.

CEI Dividends

Camber Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.15% with a share float percentage of 3.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Camber Energy Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.47 million shares worth more than $0.49 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 1.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 0.44 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.45 million and represent 1.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.46% shares in the company for having 0.36 million shares of worth $0.38 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $0.17 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.