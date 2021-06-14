BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2021

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) has seen 1.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.30M, closed the last trade at $5.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -1.21% during that session. The BCTX stock price is -57.34% off its 52-week high price of $9.00 and 50.87% above the 52-week low of $2.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.71 million shares.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) trade information

Sporting -1.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the BCTX stock price touched $5.72 or saw a rise of 10.49%. Year-to-date, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. shares have moved 37.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) have changed 78.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.45.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 36.85% over the past 6 months.

BCTX Dividends

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.67% with a share float percentage of 31.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $0.62 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Sabby Management, LLC held 2.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Redmond Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.51 million and represent 1.75% of shares outstanding.