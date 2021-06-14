Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR) tumbled -2.79%

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) has seen 1.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.69M, closed the last trade at $1.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -2.79% during that session. The MDRR stock price is -252.3% off its 52-week high price of $6.13 and 40.8% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.46 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) trade information

Sporting -2.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the MDRR stock price touched $1.74 or saw a rise of 20.18%. Year-to-date, Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. shares have moved -20.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) have changed 31.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 42010.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $3.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -101.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -101.15% from current levels.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -23.68% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.07 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.08 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

MDRR Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.50 at a share yield of 28.74%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.98% with a share float percentage of 2.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 78459.0 shares worth more than $0.16 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 69842.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.44% shares in the company for having 69842.0 shares of worth $0.14 million while later fund manager owns 12929.0 shares of worth $26245.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.