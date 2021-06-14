Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) has seen 2.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $146.30M, closed the last trade at $5.00 per share which meant it gained $1.84 on the day or 58.23% during that session. The BAOS stock price is -104.0% off its 52-week high price of $10.20 and 50.4% above the 52-week low of $2.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 132.48K shares.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) trade information

Sporting 58.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the BAOS stock price touched $5.00 or saw a fall of 0.0%. Year-to-date, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited shares have moved -43.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 77.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) have changed 62.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 36090.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.69.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) estimates and forecasts

BAOS Dividends

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 72.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.05% with a share float percentage of 0.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with over 2191.0 shares worth more than $12751.0. As of Mar 30, 2021, Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) held 0.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 1740.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10126.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.