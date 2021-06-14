Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) has a beta value of 0.38 and has seen 1.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $102.20M, closed the recent trade at $1.24 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.00% during that session. The AVCO stock price is -74.19% off its 52-week high price of $2.16 and 29.84% above the 52-week low of $0.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 416.26K shares.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) trade information

Sporting 0.00% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the AVCO stock price touched $1.24 or saw a rise of 21.02%. Year-to-date, Avalon GloboCare Corp. shares have moved 10.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) have changed 36.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.63.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 0.81% over the past 6 months.

AVCO Dividends

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.15% with a share float percentage of 11.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avalon GloboCare Corp. having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.1 million shares worth more than $1.17 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 1.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.64 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.69 million and represent 0.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.71% shares in the company for having 0.53 million shares of worth $0.56 million while later fund manager owns 0.47 million shares of worth $0.5 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.63% of company’s outstanding stock.