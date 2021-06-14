Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Estimation And Forecast

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has seen 10.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $482.97M, closed the last trade at $7.73 per share which meant it gained $0.88 on the day or 12.85% during that session. The AUTL stock price is -122.38% off its 52-week high price of $17.19 and 40.49% above the 52-week low of $4.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.5.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) trade information

Sporting 12.85% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the AUTL stock price touched $7.73 or saw a rise of 4.45%. Year-to-date, Autolus Therapeutics plc shares have moved -13.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have changed 14.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.70, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $28.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -262.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.32% from current levels.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Autolus Therapeutics plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.00%, compared to 8.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.40% and 29.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -55.10%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $200k for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $200k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $293k and $300k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -31.70% for the current quarter and -33.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -53.50% over the past 5 years.

AUTL Dividends

Autolus Therapeutics plc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.80% with a share float percentage of 42.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Autolus Therapeutics plc having a total of 72 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 2.96 million shares worth more than $16.94 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Capital World Investors held 4.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Polygon Management Limited, with the holding of over 2.44 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.96 million and represent 3.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.41% shares in the company for having 5.23 million shares of worth $29.96 million while later fund manager owns 1.07 million shares of worth $6.16 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.52% of company’s outstanding stock.