AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) Surprises Wall Street With 4.10% Stock Price Gain

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.77B, closed the last trade at $10.16 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 4.10% during that session. The ASTS stock price is -149.7% off its 52-week high price of $25.37 and 31.5% above the 52-week low of $6.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.80 million shares.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Sporting 4.10% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the ASTS stock price touched $10.16 or saw a rise of 22.68%. Year-to-date, AST SpaceMobile Inc. shares have moved -25.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) have changed 38.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.67.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -0.97% over the past 6 months.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.32% with a share float percentage of 23.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AST SpaceMobile Inc. having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company.