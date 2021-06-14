AppLovin Corporation (APP) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.85B, closed the last trade at $82.42 per share which meant it gained $0.56 on the day or 0.68% during that session. The APP stock price is 0.34% off its 52-week high price of $82.14 and 40.05% above the 52-week low of $49.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.43 million shares.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

Sporting 0.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the APP stock price touched $82.42 or saw a rise of 0.11%. Year-to-date, AppLovin Corporation shares have moved 26.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) have changed 57.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $76.44, which means that the shares’ value could drop -7.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $64.00 while the price target rests at a high of $95.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -15.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.35% from current levels.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) estimates and forecasts

APP Dividends

AppLovin Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 70.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.49% with a share float percentage of 5.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AppLovin Corporation having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company.