Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2021

Annovis Bio Inc. (AMEX:ANVS) has seen 1.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $618.80M, closed the last trade at $91.00 per share which meant it gained $13.11 on the day or 16.83% during that session. The ANVS stock price is -7.66% off its 52-week high price of $97.97 and 95.79% above the 52-week low of $3.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.19 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Annovis Bio Inc. (AMEX:ANVS) trade information

Sporting 16.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the ANVS stock price touched $91.00 or saw a rise of 3.81%. Year-to-date, Annovis Bio Inc. shares have moved 1106.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Annovis Bio Inc. (AMEX:ANVS) have changed 264.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -102.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 50.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 50.55% from current levels.

Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1466.53% over the past 6 months.

ANVS Dividends

Annovis Bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Annovis Bio Inc. (AMEX:ANVS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.77% with a share float percentage of 21.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Annovis Bio Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ikarian Capital, LLC with over 0.19 million shares worth more than $5.39 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Ikarian Capital, LLC held 2.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.1 million and represent 2.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.27% shares in the company for having 88131.0 shares of worth $2.46 million while later fund manager owns 53105.0 shares of worth $1.48 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.76% of company’s outstanding stock.