An In-Depth Look At Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG)

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $106.31M, closed the last trade at $5.38 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 3.46% during that session. The OCG stock price is -380.48% off its 52-week high price of $25.85 and 47.58% above the 52-week low of $2.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.96 million shares.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) trade information

Sporting 3.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the OCG stock price touched $5.38 or saw a rise of 13.78%. Year-to-date, Oriental Culture Holding LTD shares have moved 9.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) have changed 19.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.3.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) estimates and forecasts

OCG Dividends

Oriental Culture Holding LTD is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.22% with a share float percentage of 27.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oriental Culture Holding LTD having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 43343.0 shares worth more than $0.34 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 30020.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.24 million and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.