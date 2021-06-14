An Analysis Of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) has seen 1.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.41B, closed the recent trade at $59.25 per share which meant it gained $9.38 on the day or 18.81% during that session. The TSP stock price is 15.61% off its 52-week high price of $50.00 and 45.77% above the 52-week low of $32.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.73 million shares.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) trade information

Sporting 18.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the TSP stock price touched $59.25 or saw a rise of 10.2%. Year-to-date, TuSimple Holdings Inc. shares have moved 24.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) have changed 38.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $54.36, which means that the shares’ value could drop -9.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $38.00 while the price target rests at a high of $75.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -26.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.86% from the levels at last check today.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -37.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.50%.

TSP Dividends

TuSimple Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.21% with a share float percentage of 7.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TuSimple Holdings Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF with over 3.31 million shares worth more than $127.28 million. As of Apr 29, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held 1.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, with the holding of over 0.84 million shares as of Apr 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.4 million and represent 0.46% of shares outstanding.