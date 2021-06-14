An Analysis Of Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Stock

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) has seen 3.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.20M, closed the last trade at $1.05 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.00% during that session. The AIHS stock price is -123.81% off its 52-week high price of $2.35 and 64.76% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 million shares.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) trade information

Sporting 0.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the AIHS stock price touched $1.05 or saw a rise of 5.41%. Year-to-date, Senmiao Technology Limited shares have moved -1.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) have changed 31.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 46450.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -12.50% over the past 6 months.

AIHS Dividends

Senmiao Technology Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.75% with a share float percentage of 1.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Senmiao Technology Limited having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.17 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, HRT Financial LLC held 0.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with the holding of over 95500.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.13 million and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.