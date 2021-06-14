AMMO Inc. (POWW) Gain 3.63%, Marking Win By Bears

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) has a beta value of -0.69 and has seen 0.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $513.52M, closed the recent trade at $7.42 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 3.63% during that session. The POWW stock price is -34.1% off its 52-week high price of $9.95 and 73.58% above the 52-week low of $1.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.50 million shares.

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) trade information

Sporting 3.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the POWW stock price touched $7.42 or saw a rise of 2.88%. Year-to-date, AMMO Inc. shares have moved 116.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) have changed 17.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.87.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 92.47% over the past 6 months, compared to 34.80% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.95 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $39.99 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -55.90% over the past 5 years.

POWW Dividends

AMMO Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.57% with a share float percentage of 53.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMMO Inc. having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hood River Capital Management LLC with over 5.41 million shares worth more than $32.02 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Hood River Capital Management LLC held 10.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Zeke Capital Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 3.33 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.72 million and represent 6.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.63% shares in the company for having 1.83 million shares of worth $10.86 million while later fund manager owns 1.18 million shares of worth $6.99 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.33% of company’s outstanding stock.