Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2021

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.43B, closed the last trade at $11.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -2.87% during that session. The AEVA stock price is -95.78% off its 52-week high price of $21.83 and 36.77% above the 52-week low of $7.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.75 million shares.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

Sporting -2.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the AEVA stock price touched $11.15 or saw a rise of 10.59%. Year-to-date, Aeva Technologies Inc. shares have moved -23.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) have changed 43.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -169.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -43.5% from current levels.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -22.73% over the past 6 months, compared to 42.40% for the industry.

AEVA Dividends

Aeva Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 50.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.27% with a share float percentage of 53.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aeva Technologies Inc. having a total of 72 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sylebra Capital Ltd with over 20.48 million shares worth more than $237.56 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Sylebra Capital Ltd held 9.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with the holding of over 7.63 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.53 million and represent 3.61% of shares outstanding.