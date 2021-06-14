A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has a beta value of 2.20 and has seen 0.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $709.11M, closed the recent trade at $4.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.34% during that session. The SPPI stock price is -18.28% off its 52-week high price of $5.24 and 39.5% above the 52-week low of $2.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.57 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) trade information

Sporting -0.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the SPPI stock price touched $4.43 or saw a rise of 2.42%. Year-to-date, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 30.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) have changed 42.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.8% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -170.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12.87% from the levels at last check today.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.81%, compared to 16.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10.70% and 35.10% for the next quarter.

4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.79 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.20% over the past 5 years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

SPPI Dividends

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.61% with a share float percentage of 65.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 226 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 28.17 million shares worth more than $91.85 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 17.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 13.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.79 million and represent 8.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.03% shares in the company for having 9.73 million shares of worth $31.73 million while later fund manager owns 8.7 million shares of worth $28.35 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.38% of company’s outstanding stock.