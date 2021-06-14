A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) has a beta value of 0.59 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.08B, closed the last trade at $15.50 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 0.58% during that session. The AVXL stock price is -85.16% off its 52-week high price of $28.70 and 76.77% above the 52-week low of $3.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information

Sporting 0.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the AVXL stock price touched $15.50 or saw a rise of 3.06%. Year-to-date, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares have moved 187.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have changed 50.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -61.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.68% from current levels.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 233.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.33%, compared to 8.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -18.20% and -30.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.10% over the past 5 years.

AVXL Dividends

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.31% with a share float percentage of 28.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anavex Life Sciences Corp. having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.4 million shares worth more than $65.74 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 6.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.39 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.74 million and represent 4.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 1.88 million shares of worth $28.09 million while later fund manager owns 1.77 million shares of worth $26.47 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.