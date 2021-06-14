A Detailed Analysis Of CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $763.26M, closed the last trade at $15.12 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 4.13% during that session. The CURI stock price is -58.73% off its 52-week high price of $24.00 and 50.79% above the 52-week low of $7.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 897.72K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) trade information

Sporting 4.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/11/21 when the CURI stock price touched $15.12 or saw a rise of 5.14%. Year-to-date, CuriosityStream Inc. shares have moved 8.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) have changed 68.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -71.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.25% from current levels.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CuriosityStream Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 73.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 75.45%, compared to 7.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 79.10%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.95 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.34 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

CURI Dividends

CuriosityStream Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.35% with a share float percentage of 39.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CuriosityStream Inc. having a total of 84 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Times Square Capital Management, LLC with over 2.07 million shares worth more than $28.06 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Times Square Capital Management, LLC held 3.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc, with the holding of over 1.33 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.97 million and represent 2.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Microcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.40% shares in the company for having 1.26 million shares of worth $17.12 million while later fund manager owns 0.59 million shares of worth $8.04 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.